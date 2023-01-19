With the potato chip shortage in full force, there’s another alternative ‘chip’ option people are trying out.

Let’s introduce you to… PASTA CHIPS!

With savoury and sweet options, there’s something for everybody.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe:

Ingredients

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooked pasta

Parmesan cheese

Salt & pepper

Cinnamon sugar

Method

Once you have cooked your pasta and strained it, lay it out on a tray with baking paper. Sprinkle your desired seasoning over the top.

– In this case, we are making two trays: savoury (sprinkle some parmesan) and sweet (sprinkle some cinnamon sugar). Cover with some olive oil. Pop in oven for 20 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve and enjoy!