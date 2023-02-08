If you’re an avid TikTok user, you may be familiar with the viral ‘McDonald’s Lasagna’ recipe.
While many of us love Italian food and a good ol’ burger, the idea of both of them together is downright weird. However, one chef on TikTok has given it a try and people are outraged.
As a result, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try!
Hear what happened:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 4 x Big Mac Burgers
- 4 x McChicken Burgers
- Shoe string fries
- Shredded cheese
- Maple Syrup
- Tomato Sauce
- Cooked Bacon & Ham slices
- Cheese singles slices
Method:
- Place the Big Mac burgers in a tin tray.
- Top with the shoestring fries, followed by the maple syrup, tomato sauce and shredded cheese.
- Push it all down with your hands.
- Add the cooked bacon and ham, followed by more maple syrup.
- Place slices of the chicken from the McChicken burgers on before adding more tomato sauce (keep the buns for later).
- Top it all with cheese singles.
- Pop in the oven for 40 minutes at 170°C.
– You’ll want it to slow cook so it congeals.