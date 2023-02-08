If you’re an avid TikTok user, you may be familiar with the viral ‘McDonald’s Lasagna’ recipe.

While many of us love Italian food and a good ol’ burger, the idea of both of them together is downright weird. However, one chef on TikTok has given it a try and people are outraged.

As a result, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try!

Hear what happened:

Ingredients:

4 x Big Mac Burgers

4 x McChicken Burgers

Shoe string fries

Shredded cheese

Maple Syrup

Tomato Sauce

Cooked Bacon & Ham slices

Cheese singles slices

Method:

Place the Big Mac burgers in a tin tray. Top with the shoestring fries, followed by the maple syrup, tomato sauce and shredded cheese. Push it all down with your hands. Add the cooked bacon and ham, followed by more maple syrup. Place slices of the chicken from the McChicken burgers on before adding more tomato sauce (keep the buns for later). Top it all with cheese singles. Pop in the oven for 40 minutes at 170°C.

– You’ll want it to slow cook so it congeals.