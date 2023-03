Calling all you happy little Vegemites…

Green’s has released Vegemite Choc Chunk Brownies packet mix, which they call “a mitey gooey, chunky, and chocolate flavoured brownie cleverly blended with the iconic taste of Australia, VEGEMITE!”

But, we’re going to be the judge of that.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

