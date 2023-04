If you went to the Sydney Royal Easter Show this year, you may have noticed a food truck selling gummy-bear loaded fries.

Yes, we’re talking hot chips covered in gummy bear glop. Literally.

It’s also been doing the rounds online, so we thought it would be the perfect recipe to try for TikTok Tucker!

Hear what happened when we tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Hot chips (we used McDonald’s fries)

Pack of gummy bears

Method

Melt gummy bears Pour over hot chips