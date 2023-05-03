Followthe podcast on

There are many things to choose from when asked, “What’s your fondest memory of Expo 88?”

The pavilions, the performers, and the people are just a few examples.

This week marks the 35th anniversary since the opening of Brisbane’s tribute to the world.

The exhibition lasted for six months and drew in excess of 15 million visitors to what is now known as South Bank.

We spoke to Tim ‘Rosso’ Ross about his memories of the iconic event:

Hear our listeners’ memories of Expo 88 in the full podcast:

