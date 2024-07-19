Companies around the world have been hit by a major tech outage, with scores of websites, IT networks, TV stations and radio stations affected.

As of 4:30pm AEST, there is no confirmed cause of the outage, however, cybersecurity software firm Crowdstrike appears to be linked to several of the outages.

The outage is impacting companies in Australia and around the world and appears to be affecting Windows PCs.

While the outage might be most visible on TV (anchors on ABC News 24 have been soldiering on with no autocue, graphics or videos to throw to), there are reports that some banking services, IT systems and even airports’ departure/arrival screens are on the blink.

This is actually a huge issue beyond @abcnews. None of the screens at @SydneyAirport are operating. https://t.co/Dg8kfhMixT — Dom Knight (@domknight) July 19, 2024

Emergency services around the country appear to not have been affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, some supermarkets’ self-serve checkouts have also been forced to shut, which is bad news for those who love to pretend that every avocado and lime is a carrot when they scan it. Not that we’re condoning that sort of thing.