When we received this email, we just knew that we had to help…

“Dear Jonesy & Amanda,

I am putting on a car show at Morrisett Showground on Sunday the 11th August to raise funds for this young mum who is fighting a battle with MS. She is such a wonderful young woman who has done so much for the community and raised thousands of dollars for the Westpac helicopter service over the years. She now needs help. Corrina is a young mum with five children under 10 years of age, and struggling. She needs stem cell replacement to help change her life.

From Marke.”

We gave Marke a call to learn more about Corrina:

Followthe podcast on

Advertisement

Advertisement

Click here for Corrina’s GoFundMe page.

Click here for more information on Marke’s car show.