Renowned Aussie photographer Anne Geddes, widely celebrated for her whimsically-staged images of infants, is now sharing the personal stories behind some of her most iconic works.

Known for placing babies in settings like flowerpots or dressing them as woodland creatures, Geddes became an instant household name in 1996 when her debut book, Down in the Garden, was featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, propelling her to the top of The New York Times bestseller list.

With seven award-winning coffee table books published in 83 countries and translated into 23 languages, Geddes has cemented her legacy as one of the most successful photographers of her time.

Since then, Geddes has sold over 18 million books, 13 million calendars and who knows how many greeting cards – not many Aussie homes in the ’90s were without a Geddes baby somewhere.

As Geddes now reveals the stories and inspiration behind her famous baby portraits, fans are gaining a new appreciation for the skill, emotion, and sometimes sheer luck that went into each photograph.

Here’s a couple that stood out:

Her current TikTok series has not just been a trip down memory lane, some of the original babies – now adults with their own babies – have also reached out to Geddes, which could mean a future ‘where are they now’ series. Here’s hoping!