This week, we learnt about a young mother of five who’s battling a heartbreaking disease that’s left her barely able to leave bed and “in chronic pain day and night”.

28-year-old Corrina has five children under the age of 10 and was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis – a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord – which has left her struggling to get out of bed.

Corrina’s two eldest children, Alora and Nixon, are just 10 and eight years old but are now helping care for their sick mother as well as their three younger siblings, while their father Beau is away working in the mines.

On Thursday, we spoke to Alora and Nixon to learn more about their mum, as well as the incredible work they do to support the family.

We just knew we had to do something special for Corrina, Beau and the children, so we put our heads together and came up with something super special.

Hear what happened when we surprised Corrina with a few super special gifts:

Click here for Corrina’s GoFundMe page.

Click here for more information on Listener Marke’s car show for Corrina.