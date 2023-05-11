Followthe podcast on

If you’re an avid TikTok enthusiast, then you may have come across a ‘French Toast Roll-Up’ recipe.

Sounds nice, huh? Well, what if you added banana and corn?

Now things are getting serious, so obviously, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try!

Hear what happened above.

Recipe:

Ingredients –

Sliced white bread

Banana

Cheese

Corn

Eggs

Method –

Roll bread flat with rolling pin. Add 1/3 of a banana and squash it down with a fork. Add corn and cheese. Roll the bread. Pin it together with a toothpick. Glaze in beaten eggs. Put in air fryer and spray with oil. Fry at 170°C for 10 minutes.