If you’re an avid TikTok enthusiast, then you may have come across a ‘French Toast Roll-Up’ recipe.
Sounds nice, huh? Well, what if you added banana and corn?
Now things are getting serious, so obviously, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try!
Hear what happened above.
Recipe:
Ingredients –
- Sliced white bread
- Banana
- Cheese
- Corn
- Eggs
Method –
- Roll bread flat with rolling pin.
- Add 1/3 of a banana and squash it down with a fork.
- Add corn and cheese.
- Roll the bread.
- Pin it together with a toothpick.
- Glaze in beaten eggs.
- Put in air fryer and spray with oil.
- Fry at 170°C for 10 minutes.