If you’re an avid TikTok enthusiast, then you may have come across a ‘French Toast Roll-Up’ recipe.

Sounds nice, huh? Well, what if you added banana and corn?

Now things are getting serious, so obviously, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try!

Hear what happened above.

Recipe:

Ingredients – 

  • Sliced white bread
  • Banana
  • Cheese
  • Corn
  • Eggs

Method – 

  1. Roll bread flat with rolling pin.
  2. Add 1/3 of a banana and squash it down with a fork.
  3. Add corn and cheese.
  4. Roll the bread.
  5. Pin it together with a toothpick.
  6. Glaze in beaten eggs.
  7. Put in air fryer and spray with oil.
  8. Fry at 170°C for 10 minutes.
