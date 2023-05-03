Have you ever thought about putting cotton candy (or fairy floss, in our case) in Maggi noodles? We neither.

But, some good ol’ TikTokers have and the results seem to be quite surprising.

So, naturally, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Butter

Capsicum

Chinese broccoli

Pack of Maggi’s 2-minute noodles

Fairy floss

Method:

Melt butter on high heat. Add finely chopped veggies and stir through butter. Add Maggi noodles and a little water. Add seasoning from noodle packet. Add cotton candy and stir through (letting it melt). Enjoy!