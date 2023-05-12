Jonesy & Amanda Jonesy & Amanda's Review Of 'John Farnham: Finding The Voice' By Jenna Benson Today Last night, Jonesy & Amanda were lucky enough to attend the Sydney premiere of the new John Farnham documentary, ‘Finding The Voice’. There were tears, laughs and more tears. Do yourself a favour and see this film! Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! finding the voice John Farnham Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast Advertisement Latest Articles Rob Lowe Has Opened Up About Celebrating 33 Years Of Sobriety “He’s Just So Scary”: Sly Stallone’s Daughter Says Her Dad Is A Dating Deal Breaker Dolph Lundgren Reveals He’s Been Battling Cancer For 8 Years Tom Cruise Is ‘Interested In Pursuing’ Shakira And Her Fans Are Like Yeah Nah ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Is Happening And These Original Cast Members Have Signed-On! Advertisement