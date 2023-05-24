Singer Tina Turner, one of rock’s most famous voices who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best, has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, her publicist Bernard Doherty says.

She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, the US-Swiss singer, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Hear Jonesy & Amanda’s tribute to Tina Turner above.