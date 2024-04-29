Alejandra Rodríguez, a 60-year-old lawyer, has made history by clinching the title of Miss Universe Buenos Aires. Defeating contestants spanning ages 18 to 73, Rodríguez emerged victorious in the prestigious pageant. Her win paves the way for her participation in the national pageant on May 25, with hopes of progressing to the global stage in September.

Expressing her excitement, Rodríguez highlighted the evolving standards of beauty pageants, focusing not just on physical appearance but on broader values. “I am thrilled to represent this new paradigm,” she remarked.

“We are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” Rodríguez told media outlets.

“I am the first of this generation to start with this.”

This victory marks a significant departure from past norms, where contestants were typically limited to ages 18-28. With age restrictions lifted, Rodríguez stands as a pioneer for a more inclusive and diverse era in beauty pageantry.

