The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were unveiled during an episode of American Idol, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featuring 2022 inductee Lionel Richie.

Among the performers to be honoured are Cher, Foreigner, Dave Matthews Band, Kool & the Gang, Mary J. Blige, Peter Frampton, A Tribe Called Quest, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Jimmy Buffett will be acknowledged for his musical excellence, alongside other notable inductees such as Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, MC5, Suzanne de Passe, and Big Mama Thornton.

Previous inductees in 2023 included Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

Established in 1983 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognises artists 25 years after the release of their debut record. The induction process involves a committee nominating artists, followed by evaluation and voting by industry experts.