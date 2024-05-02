In a candid interview with Michael Strahan for ABC News, rock icon Jon Bon Jovi reflected on his marriage and past, acknowledging he’s “not a saint.”

The 62-year-old singer opened up about his relationship with wife Dorothea Bongiovi, admitting, “I got away with murder. I’ll say it again on camera. I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star. I’m not a saint. I’m not saying there weren’t 100 girls in my life. I’m Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good,” he said.

Despite his rockstar lifestyle, Bon Jovi emphasized the importance of his wife’s influence, stating, “There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her.”

He praised her support through the highs and lows of his career, highlighting their partnership and mutual respect. Reflecting on his past indulgences, Bon Jovi recognized the significance of their relationship and the maturity that comes with age. This candid insight into his personal life offers a glimpse into the journey of a rock legend navigating the complexities of fame and family.