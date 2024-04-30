Last week, we received an email from Natalie who told us about her friends Lauryn and Jake who have endured a series of wedding disasters and family tragedies.

The couple’s wedding was cancelled back in October following the death of Jake’s brother after a horrific motor accident. As a result, they rescheduled it to happen in Moreton Bay as part of a five-day cruise. Unfortunately, the huge swells prevented anyone from getting off the ship, subsequently resulting in the cancellation of their wedding.

To make things worse, their motorbikes were stolen from their garage in February, and they have been living with Jake’s dad who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Hear what happened when we spoke to Jake:

