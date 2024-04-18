After receiving an email from a Western Sydney woman named Debbie about her stepson Christopher’s desire for a Jonesy & Amanda showbag, we knew we had to help!

Just one month ago, Debbie lost her husband Thomas from an aggressive form of cancer. Not only is she grieving, but she is now the primary carer of her autistic stepson, Christopher… who she absolutely adores!

But, we had to give Debbie and Christopher more than just a showbag, right?

Hear the incredible surprise we gave them:

Hear more about Debbie:

