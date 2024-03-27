Followthe podcast on

Want a piece of Jonesy & Amanda history?

After over 18 years, Jonesy & Amanda are moving from their Macquarie Park studio to a brand spankin’ new one in North Sydney, but we’ve got a problem. We can’t bring everything with us!

This Thursday 28th March, we will be holding a ‘JAM-tiques Roadshow’ Auction with all funds raised going to the Sydney Children’s Hospital.

Head down to 3 Byfield Street Macquarie Park, for an auction like no other, free coffee, free merch, a lucky dip AND MORE!

We’ll see you bright and early.

🗓 Thursday, 28th March

📍 3 Byfield Street, Macquarie Park / North Ryde

⏰ 7:30AM