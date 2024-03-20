It’s almost Easter so it’s the perfect time to try some good ol’ TikTok chocolate egg recipes… with a twist!
This week, it’s Jane Brain’s Easter Cookie Pie!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe
- Roll cookie dough into a flat circle to line the pan.
- Peel Creme Eggs and fill the pan.
- Drizzle and spread Nutella over the eggs.
- Roll out another batch of cookie dough into a circle on baking paper.
- Place it on top as a lid to the pie.
- Crimp edges together.
- Bake in oven at 180°C for 25 minutes.
- Remove pan from oven.
- Place big Easter Egg in the middle of pie (for decoration).
- Drizzle Creme Egg over big egg.
- Serve like a pie and enjoy!