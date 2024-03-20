It’s almost Easter so it’s the perfect time to try some good ol’ TikTok chocolate egg recipes… with a twist!

This week, it’s Jane Brain’s Easter Cookie Pie!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

  1. Roll cookie dough into a flat circle to line the pan.
  2. Peel Creme Eggs and fill the pan.
  3. Drizzle and spread Nutella over the eggs.
  4. Roll out another batch of cookie dough into a circle on baking paper.
  5. Place it on top as a lid to the pie.
  6. Crimp edges together.
  7. Bake in oven at 180°C for 25 minutes.
  8. Remove pan from oven.
  9. Place big Easter Egg in the middle of pie (for decoration).
  10. Drizzle Creme Egg over big egg.
  11. Serve like a pie and enjoy!
