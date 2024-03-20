It’s almost Easter so it’s the perfect time to try some good ol’ TikTok chocolate egg recipes… with a twist!

This week, it’s Jane Brain’s Easter Cookie Pie!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Roll cookie dough into a flat circle to line the pan. Peel Creme Eggs and fill the pan. Drizzle and spread Nutella over the eggs. Roll out another batch of cookie dough into a circle on baking paper. Place it on top as a lid to the pie. Crimp edges together. Bake in oven at 180°C for 25 minutes. Remove pan from oven. Place big Easter Egg in the middle of pie (for decoration). Drizzle Creme Egg over big egg. Serve like a pie and enjoy!

