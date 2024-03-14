Have you heard of ‘Carnivore Crack’? Thankfully, we hadn’t either until we came across this wild TikTok video.

An American woman’s bizarre ‘carnivore crack’ recipe has left many people perplexed. It involves melting an unnecessary amount of butter before adding bacon and freezing it.

Naturally, Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try.

Hear what happened:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Two sticks of butter

Bacon

Method:

Melt two sticks of butter in a saucepan. Cut bacon into small pieces. Fry bacon. Line tray with baking paper. Pour melted butter into tray. Sprinkle bacon bits on top. Put tray in freezer for at least an hour. Break into bits and enjoy… or try to?