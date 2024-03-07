Have you ever considered using chips, french onion dip, BBQ sauce and eggs to make a coating for your chicken drumsticks?

TikTok has discovered this bizarre recipe and, obviously, we had to give it a try!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried ‘Chippen Drumsticks’:

Recipe:

  1. Slice open two chip bags in the middle, long ways.
  2. Squirt some BBQ sauce in a chip bag (we used BBQ flavour).
  3. Empty some french onion dip into another chip bag (we used Sour Cream & Chives flavour).
  4. Put 2 eggs into each packet.
  5. Put 2 drumsticks into each packet.
  6. Mush chip mixture around chicken.
  7. Remove from packet.
  8. Cover chicken in mixture.
  9. Place chicken in oven tray.
  10. Bake in oven at 200°C for 40 minutes.
  11. Serve and enjoy!
