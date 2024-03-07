Have you ever considered using chips, french onion dip, BBQ sauce and eggs to make a coating for your chicken drumsticks?
TikTok has discovered this bizarre recipe and, obviously, we had to give it a try!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried ‘Chippen Drumsticks’:
Recipe:
- Slice open two chip bags in the middle, long ways.
- Squirt some BBQ sauce in a chip bag (we used BBQ flavour).
- Empty some french onion dip into another chip bag (we used Sour Cream & Chives flavour).
- Put 2 eggs into each packet.
- Put 2 drumsticks into each packet.
- Mush chip mixture around chicken.
- Remove from packet.
- Cover chicken in mixture.
- Place chicken in oven tray.
- Bake in oven at 200°C for 40 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!