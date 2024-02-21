With over 1.3 million views on TikTok, user ‘succhefful’ has put together a rather bizarre pizza recipe, alongside the caption: “Your Italian friends will love my microwave pizza recipe.”
We beg to differ.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe:
Ingredients
- White bread
- Tomato sauce
- Mayonnaise
- Canned corn
- Mozzarella cheese
- Herbs
Method
- Fan bread out in a circle on a large plate.
- Squeeze enough mayonnaise to cover base.
- Squeeze tomato sauce on top to cover base.
- Sprinkle on a generous amount of cheese.
- Top with canned corn.
- Sprinkle with herbs.
- Put in microwave for 3 minutes.
- Slice, serve and enjoy!