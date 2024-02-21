With over 1.3 million views on TikTok, user ‘succhefful’ has put together a rather bizarre pizza recipe, alongside the caption: “Your Italian friends will love my microwave pizza recipe.”

We beg to differ.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe:

Ingredients 

  • White bread
  • Tomato sauce
  • Mayonnaise
  • Canned corn
  • Mozzarella cheese
  • Herbs

Method

  1. Fan bread out in a circle on a large plate.
  2. Squeeze enough mayonnaise to cover base.
  3. Squeeze tomato sauce on top to cover base.
  4. Sprinkle on a generous amount of cheese.
  5. Top with canned corn.
  6. Sprinkle with herbs.
  7. Put in microwave for 3 minutes.
  8. Slice, serve and enjoy!
