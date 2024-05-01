Cadbury have just announced the release of a new flavour in their Special Edition Curtis Stone Recipe range – Vanilla Key Lime Pie. If you are a fan of lime based desserts this might literally be your dream come true.. and for those who aren’t, it’s always safe to stick to the basics, nothing better than a plain square of milk chocolate!

For the anatomy of the block we have – Dairy Milk Chocolate with Lime & Vanilla flavoured crème and choc biscuit pieces.

The new block is reportedly set to hit the shelves mid-late May, so keep your eyes peeled – and zested!