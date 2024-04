Have you ever wondered, what would happen if I substituted actual cereal for some pork crackling?

Neither, but somebody on TikTok has, so naturally, we had to give it a try!

Find out what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe:

Grab a fistful of pork crackling. Break crackling into smaller pieces and put into a bowl. Sprinkle cinnamon on top. Fill bowl with milk. Top with a splash of cream. Serve and enjoy!

