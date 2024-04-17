Jonesy & Amanda’s TikTok Tucker is back, and bigger than ever.
What do you get when you combine tequila, bacon and mayonnaise? The perfect BLT cocktail!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:
Recipe:
- Add sliced lettuce to a shaker with a large squirt of lemon juice, and shake!
- Spoon 3 tablespoons of crushed tomato juice in a near-empty mayonnaise jar.
- Add 4 shots of tequila to the jar.
- Add bacon fat to the jar.
- Add 2 shots of lettuce-lemon juice to the mayonnaise jar (keep lettuce out of it).
- Shake jar.
- Serve and enjoy!