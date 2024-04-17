Jonesy & Amanda’s TikTok Tucker is back, and bigger than ever.

What do you get when you combine tequila, bacon and mayonnaise? The perfect BLT cocktail!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it: 

Recipe:

  1. Add sliced lettuce to a shaker with a large squirt of lemon juice, and shake!
  2. Spoon 3 tablespoons of crushed tomato juice in a near-empty mayonnaise jar.
  3. Add 4 shots of tequila to the jar.
  4. Add bacon fat to the jar.
  5. Add 2 shots of lettuce-lemon juice to the mayonnaise jar (keep lettuce out of it).
  6. Shake jar.
  7. Serve and enjoy!
