Jonesy & Amanda’s TikTok Tucker is back, and bigger than ever.

What do you get when you combine tequila, bacon and mayonnaise? The perfect BLT cocktail!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe:

Add sliced lettuce to a shaker with a large squirt of lemon juice, and shake! Spoon 3 tablespoons of crushed tomato juice in a near-empty mayonnaise jar. Add 4 shots of tequila to the jar. Add bacon fat to the jar. Add 2 shots of lettuce-lemon juice to the mayonnaise jar (keep lettuce out of it). Shake jar. Serve and enjoy!

