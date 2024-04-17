After nearly two decades at Macquarie Park, Jonesy & Amanda have gone to air from their brand new headquarters in North Sydney!

To mark the occasion, the pair was joined in studio by long-time friend of the show Shannon Noll who performed his 2005 hit Lift, a nod to the year Jonesy & Amanda started broadcasting together.

“Starting the day with our listeners is what breakfast radio is all about, and now we have a front-row seat to watch it all unfold,” said Amanda.

“Crossing the Harbour Bridge to work every day feels like a dream, with views of the city’s iconic landmarks. After 19 years of broadcasting together, this new, high-tech studio feels like a big step forward for us.”

Jonesy added, “Broadcasting from our new studios feels fantastic. I remember as a kid visiting 2SM, not far from here, and gazing out at the Harbour Bridge, dreaming of doing this for a living. And now, here we are, living that dream, with that very same view in front of us.

“We’re excited to take our listeners on this journey and keep delivering the humour and genuine passion they love.”