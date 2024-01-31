If you’re Italian, we are so sorry for the following recipe.
Please forgive us.
TikTokkers – like ‘zaineylainey007’ – have brought to our attention their ‘stuffed sausage cannelloni’ recipe and, you know what, we’re curious.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients
- Sausages
- Cannelloni
- Cheese
- Chilli meat
- Diced onions
- Mustard
- Tomato Sauce
- Spring onion
Method
- Put sausages inside cannelloni.
- Place a layer of them in the tray.
- Put string cheese in between cannelloni.
- Pour both cans of chilli meat.
- Add cup of water on top.
- Sprinkle diced onions.
- Top with mustard and tomato sauce.
- Cover with cheese.
- Bake at 180°C for 25 minutes.
- Remove from oven.
- Garnish with spring onion.
- Serve and enjoy!