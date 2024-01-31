If you’re Italian, we are so sorry for the following recipe.

Please forgive us.

TikTokkers – like ‘zaineylainey007’ – have brought to our attention their ‘stuffed sausage cannelloni’ recipe and, you know what, we’re curious.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients

Sausages

Cannelloni

Cheese

Chilli meat

Diced onions

Mustard

Tomato Sauce

Spring onion

Method

Put sausages inside cannelloni. Place a layer of them in the tray. Put string cheese in between cannelloni. Pour both cans of chilli meat. Add cup of water on top. Sprinkle diced onions. Top with mustard and tomato sauce. Cover with cheese. Bake at 180°C for 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Garnish with spring onion. Serve and enjoy!