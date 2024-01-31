If you’re Italian, we are so sorry for the following recipe.

Please forgive us.

TikTokkers – like ‘zaineylainey007’ – have brought to our attention their ‘stuffed sausage cannelloni’ recipe and, you know what, we’re curious.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ingredients 

  • Sausages
  • Cannelloni
  • Cheese
  • Chilli meat
  • Diced onions
  • Mustard
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Spring onion

Method

  1. Put sausages inside cannelloni.
  2. Place a layer of them in the tray.
  3. Put string cheese in between cannelloni.
  4. Pour both cans of chilli meat.
  5. Add cup of water on top.
  6. Sprinkle diced onions.
  7. Top with mustard and tomato sauce.
  8. Cover with cheese.
  9. Bake at 180°C for 25 minutes.
  10. Remove from oven.
  11. Garnish with spring onion.
  12. Serve and enjoy!
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast tiktok tucker