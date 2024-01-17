Have you ever thought of using chocolate to cook your Wagyu steak? We neither, but apparently, TikTok swears by it!

And you know what we say, don’t knock it till you try it!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda tried it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Wagyu steak

Chocolate

Salt and pepper

Method:

Season steak with salt and pepper. Submerge steak in melted chocolate. Put pot in oven for 40 minutes at 80°C Remove pot from oven. Remove steak from chocolate. Scrape chocolate off steak. Sear steak for one minute on each side in a pan (season with salt and pepper while searing). Leave to rest. Serve and enjoy!