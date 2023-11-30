“We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup…”

Remember the film ‘Elf’? How could you forget that iconic movie?

If so, you might remember Buddy the Elf’s signature Christmas spaghetti.

To get in the Christmas spirit, Jonesy & Amanda decided to give it a try.

Hear what happened:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Spaghetti

Marshmallows

M&Ms

Clinkers

Pretzels

Maple Syrup

Chocolate Syrup

Sprinkles

Method

Put cold pasta in a bowl. Add marshmallows and a big drizzle of chocolate syrup and maple syrup to the bowl. Crush pretzels and add to bowl. Add the clinkers, M&Ms and sprinkles. Mix well with hands. Serve and enjoy!