When Kirsty Bryant became the first woman in Australia to receive a uterus transplant, she did not expect to fall pregnant just 12 weeks later.

The 30-year-old mother from Coffs Harbour underwent the landmark 16-hour surgery in January after receiving a uterus donated by her mother, 54-year-old Michelle Hayton.

Kirsty joined Jonesy & Amanda to chat about her extraordinary experience and what it feels like knowing that her child is sharing the same womb that she was in.

