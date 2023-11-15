Have you ever considered Flamin’ Hot Cheetos a breakfast meal? Neither have we.

According to TikTok, it can be!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Cereal a try:

Recipe:

Ingredients

  • Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
  • Sour Sis Pickle
  • Hot Pickle
  • Lime
  • Pickle juice

Method

  1. Pour the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a bowl.
  2. Open the Sour Sis pickle and Hot Pickle packets.
  3. Pour the Sour Sis and Hot Pickle juice into the bowl with the Cheetos.
  4. Cut both pickles in big slices and combine the slices in with the Cheetos and juice.
  5. Add some extra juice straight from the normal pickle jar.
  6. Finish with a garnish of lime.
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
