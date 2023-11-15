Have you ever considered Flamin’ Hot Cheetos a breakfast meal? Neither have we.
According to TikTok, it can be!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Cereal a try:
Followthe podcast on
Recipe:
Ingredients
- Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
- Sour Sis Pickle
- Hot Pickle
- Lime
- Pickle juice
Method
- Pour the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a bowl.
- Open the Sour Sis pickle and Hot Pickle packets.
- Pour the Sour Sis and Hot Pickle juice into the bowl with the Cheetos.
- Cut both pickles in big slices and combine the slices in with the Cheetos and juice.
- Add some extra juice straight from the normal pickle jar.
- Finish with a garnish of lime.