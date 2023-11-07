Followthe podcast on

“Can I tell you about a young girl I know? She’s 16 years old, and her name is Violet.

When she was six, she saw Funny Girl and it just changed her life.

She has become absolutely obsessed and in love and so admiring of you. She has bought every record. She’s watched every film. She wanted to become Jewish and she couldn’t make that happen within her family. But, she adheres to the holidays and all the food requirements.

In her bedroom, there is a shrine to you.

When I told her I was going to be talking to you, she burst into tears.”

– Amanda Keller

Hear what happened when Barbra Streisand found out about Violet, above.