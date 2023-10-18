Followthe podcast on

A few years ago, Paris Hilton was seen using an iron to make, what was questionably, a quesadilla.

Since then, the ‘ironing’ trend has gone gangbusters on TikTok, so obviously Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try, above.

Recipe

Ingredients:

Wraps

Bacon

Cheese

Oil spray

Tomato sauce (optional)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Method: