A few years ago, Paris Hilton was seen using an iron to make, what was questionably, a quesadilla.
Since then, the ‘ironing’ trend has gone gangbusters on TikTok, so obviously Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try, above.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Wraps
- Bacon
- Cheese
- Oil spray
- Tomato sauce (optional)
Method:
- Preheat 2 irons.
- Once heated, spray it with oil.
- Place the bacon on top of the heat plate, then cover the bacon with the other iron.
- Hold the irons together, cooking the bacon until cooked.
- Get your wrap and cover half of it with cheese and place the bacon on top. You can also add tomato sauce.
- Fold the wrap in half, covering the cheese and bacon.
- Finally, place the iron on top, toasting the wrap.