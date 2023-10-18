A few years ago, Paris Hilton was seen using an iron to make, what was questionably, a quesadilla.
Since then, the ‘ironing’ trend has gone gangbusters on TikTok, so obviously Jonesy & Amanda had to give it a try.

Recipe 

Ingredients: 

  • Wraps
  • Bacon
  • Cheese
  • Oil spray
  • Tomato sauce (optional)
Method: 

  1. Preheat 2 irons.
  2. Once heated, spray it with oil.
  3. Place the bacon on top of the heat plate, then cover the bacon with the other iron.
  4. Hold the irons together, cooking the bacon until cooked.
  5. Get your wrap and cover half of it with cheese and place the bacon on top. You can also add tomato sauce.
  6. Fold the wrap in half, covering the cheese and bacon.
  7. Finally, place the iron on top, toasting the wrap.
