Amanda Keller has been listening to ‘Hooked on Freddie’, a podcast about a man who loved swimming with a particular dolphin, until he was accused of having an ‘abnormally close relationship with it’ (if you know what we mean!)

But after experiencing some pretty strange encounters herself, Amanda wants to know: What’s the big obsession with humans having experiences with animals? Anita has some insight – and a few stories of her own…

Hear the latest episode of Double A Chattery, above.