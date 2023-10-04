Have you heard of pie flavoured pie? Yes, you read that correctly – a pie… pie?

Anyway, Jonesy & Amanda decided to give this bizarre concoction a try and the results may (or may not) surprise you.

To make things even better, Donna Hay – the queen of Australian cooking – dropped by to give it a taste.

Hear what happened above.

Recipe

Ingredients

  • Pastry
  • Pies
  • Hash browns
  • Grated cheese
  • Gravy
  • Tomato sauce

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees°C.
  2. Line your tray with pastry.
  3. Lay the pies on top of the pastry.
  4. Pour a generous amount of gravy and tomato sauce over the pies.
  5. Add a layer of hash browns and sprinkle your cheese on top of it.
  6. Finish with the top layer of pastry.
