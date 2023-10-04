Followthe podcast on
Have you heard of pie flavoured pie? Yes, you read that correctly – a pie… pie?
Anyway, Jonesy & Amanda decided to give this bizarre concoction a try and the results may (or may not) surprise you.
To make things even better, Donna Hay – the queen of Australian cooking – dropped by to give it a taste.
Hear what happened above.
Recipe
Ingredients
- Pastry
- Pies
- Hash browns
- Grated cheese
- Gravy
- Tomato sauce
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees°C.
- Line your tray with pastry.
- Lay the pies on top of the pastry.
- Pour a generous amount of gravy and tomato sauce over the pies.
- Add a layer of hash browns and sprinkle your cheese on top of it.
- Finish with the top layer of pastry.