Have you heard of pie flavoured pie? Yes, you read that correctly – a pie… pie?

Anyway, Jonesy & Amanda decided to give this bizarre concoction a try and the results may (or may not) surprise you.

To make things even better, Donna Hay – the queen of Australian cooking – dropped by to give it a taste.

Recipe

Ingredients

Pastry

Pies

Hash browns

Grated cheese

Gravy

Tomato sauce

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees°C. Line your tray with pastry. Lay the pies on top of the pastry. Pour a generous amount of gravy and tomato sauce over the pies. Add a layer of hash browns and sprinkle your cheese on top of it. Finish with the top layer of pastry.