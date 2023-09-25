Jonesy & Amanda Ben Gillies And Chris Joannou Open Up About The Future Of Silverchair By Jenna Benson Today Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou have opened up about their experience growing up in the musical spotlight, as well as the future of Silverchair. Hear Jonesy & Amanda’s revealing chat with the pair in the audio above. Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! ben gillies chris joannou Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast silverchair Advertisement Latest Articles Magda Szubanski Reveals Personal Health Update Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson Less Than Two Weeks After He Got 30 Years For Rape Popular Kids Cartoon ‘Bluey’ To Become A Video Game Actor Stephen Fry Rushed to Hospital After Stage Accident A Spice Girl Is Performing At The 2023 Melbourne Cup Advertisement