Love Cheetos? Or maybe you hate them? Well, either way, don’t give up on this recipe yet because we guarantee the end result doesn’t taste like Cheetos.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try, above!
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 party sized bag of Crunchy Cheetos
- 1 cup of butter (2 sticks)
- 2 cups of brown sugar
- 1/2 cup of maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp of baking soda
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180°C
- Combine butter, light brown sugar and maple syrup in a bowl.
- Put in the microwave for one minute on high.
- Stir and if needed, put back in microwave for another minute.
- Once melted, add in baking soda and stir.
- Pour this mixture over your Cheetos and mix quickly to combine, making sure all pieces are well coated.
- Pop in the over for 5 minutes.