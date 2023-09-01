Orange is the New Black may have wrapped in 2019, but we’re still not used to hearing Yael Stone with an Aussie accent.

For the hit show’s entire seven-year run playing the red-lipped Lorna Morello, Stone had us all convinced her distinctive Brooklyn-and-Boston accent was genuinely hers.

“We shot Orange is the New Black 10 years ago,” she told Jonesy & Amanda.

“So, yeah, Lorna is like a friend that I knew for seven years and when I had to say goodbye, it was actually quite strange.”

