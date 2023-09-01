Followthe podcast on

Orange is the New Black may have wrapped in 2019, but we’re still not used to hearing Yael Stone with an Aussie accent.

For the hit show’s entire seven-year run playing the red-lipped Lorna Morello, Stone had us all convinced her distinctive Brooklyn-and-Boston accent was genuinely hers.

“We shot Orange is the New Black 10 years ago,” she told Jonesy & Amanda.

“So, yeah, Lorna is like a friend that I knew for seven years and when I had to say goodbye, it was actually quite strange.”

