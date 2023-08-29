Jonesy & Amanda Jonesy & Amanda's Message To Ray Hadley By Jenna Benson 2 hours ago Followthe podcast on You were wrong about this, Ray… Hear what it was above. Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast radio ratings Ray Hadley Advertisement Latest Articles Aussie Mum Rages at Expensive Play Centre Meal Elton John Rushed To Hospital After Fall Adele Stopped Her Show To Help Fan Being “Bothered” By Security Jonesy Rocked Up To Amanda Keller’s Charity Show DRUNK! Drew Barrymore Escorted Backstage After Scary Fan Encounter Advertisement