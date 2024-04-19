Mariska Hargitay, renowned for her role as Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ found herself in a real-life rescue scenario this week.

While filming in New York City, a lost child mistook her for an actual police officer, thanks to the badge she wore for her role. The child, having wandered away from their mother, approached Hargitay for help, not realising she was in the middle of a shoot with co-star Ice-T.

Responding instinctively, Hargitay paused the production for about 20 minutes to assist the child. She successfully helped reunite the anxious girl with her mum, and was later seen offering comfort to both, a touching scene caught on camera by onlookers.

Earlier this year, Hargitay was celebrated with a special immersive exhibit at Rockefeller Plaza, which temporarily bore the name Olivia Benson Plaza in honour of the show’s milestone season. This year marks her record as the longest-running female actress in a primetime TV series, with 543 episodes of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ to her credit.

Her off-screen heroics this week further blurred the lines between her and her iconic character, reinforcing why she has earned such widespread acclaim and recognition.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ is currently filming its 25th season.