When we learnt about Lauryn and Jake’s series of wedding disasters and family tragedies, we knew we had to help.

The couple’s wedding was cancelled back in October following the death of Jake’s brother after a horrific motor accident. As a result, they rescheduled it to happen in Moreton Bay as part of a five-day cruise. Unfortunately, the huge swells prevented anyone from getting off the ship, subsequently resulting in the cancellation of their wedding.

Can we put on their wedding this Friday? Well, we’re one step closer to making it happen!

Jonesy finally delivered in finding a venue – the Hyatt Regency Sydney.

Hear what happened:

The wedding will take place in The Upper Deck, a new elevated venue at Hyatt Regency Sydney on level 11 with floor to ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace with panoramic views of Darling Harbour.

Hyatt Regency Sydney, Sydney’s largest hotel was conceptualised to house meetings, conferences, events and weddings…with an experienced and collaborative team that create memorable experiences for guests every day- hence they are able to turn a wedding around in less than a week.

Hyatt Regency Sydney is Australia’s largest premium hotel, boasting over 800 accommodation rooms, 22 meeting and event spaces and five award-winning bars and restaurants. The hotel is continually recognised as a market leader in the events and wedding space, with many awards and accolades to its name and an experienced in-house team of events and wedding planners.

The hotel can cater to large scale weddings, cultural weddings and intimate celebrations with a variety of venues to choose from including impressive ballrooms, a stylish rooftop bar and the new The Upper Deck where this wedding will be held… all with views of Sydney’s famous Darling Harbour.