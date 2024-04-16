Pamela Anderson is set to join Liam Neeson in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Naked Gun reboot, directed and executive produced by Akiva Schaffer for a theatrical release on July 18, 2025.

Known for her comedic roles in titles such as Scary Movie 3 and Superhero Movie, Anderson brings her experience from over 110 episodes of Baywatch to the project. Having reprised her role as C.J. Parker in Paramount’s 2017 Baywatch adaptation, Anderson is no stranger to the studio’s comedy productions.

The script for the Naked Gun reboot was penned by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, alongside Schaffer. The film is produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins through their company Fuzzy Door, with Daniel M. Stillman serving as executive producer.

Based on the successful Naked Gun movie franchise, which originated from the TV series Police Squad!, the project is a revival of the classic comedy created by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker. The original trilogy was a box office hit in the early 1990s, known for its outrageous parody and on-screen sight gags.

With Anderson joining the cast, Paramount continues its efforts to revitalise comedies for the big screen, following recent successes like The Lost City and Mean Girls.