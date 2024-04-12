Recently, “Yellowstone” has been generating more off-screen drama than on-screen action. However, star Kevin Costner remains hopeful about returning to the show, despite ongoing contract disputes.

The second part of Season 5 is expected to premiere in November, and Costner expressed his desire to reunite with the series in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to,” he explained. “I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Should Costner return, he has some ideas about potential storylines. “Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how it might be,” he shared, “but that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

Costner’s contract disputes have delayed new episodes of “Yellowstone.” In February 2023, reports surfaced that his reduced shooting schedule jeopardized his role on the show, as he aimed to focus on his upcoming film saga “Horizon,” the first chapter of which premieres in June. Subsequently, in September, he considered legal action against producers over lost salary due to his departure from the series, citing issues with compensation and creative differences.

In November, it was announced that “Yellowstone” would resume filming in spring 2024, with the fifth season set to be its last. The most recent episode aired on Jan. 1, 2023.