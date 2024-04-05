Have you ever wondered about recovering from jet lag on the Moon? No? Yeah, me neither.

US astronauts might soon have the chance to find out, as plans are underway to establish a unique time zone for the lunar surface.

Nasa has been tasked with creating the time zone, dubbed Coordinated Lunar Time (CLT).

This move aims to streamline national and private lunar exploration efforts.

“An atomic clock on the Moon will tick at a different rate than a clock on Earth,” said Kevin Coggins, Nasa’s top communications and navigation official.

“It makes sense that when you go to another body, like the Moon or Mars, that each one gets its own heartbeat,” he said. The US wants LTC to be ready by 2026 in time for its manned mission to the Moon. Artemis-3 will be the first mission to return to the Moon’s surface since Apollo 17 in 1972. It is set to land at the lunar south pole, which is thought to hold vast stores of water-ice in craters that never see sunlight. One important thing to know is that it’s actually beer o’clock all the time on the moon, or so I’ve been told!