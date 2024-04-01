Edie’s long-awaited release into the wild was a touching moment captured on camera by the Wild Cat Conservation Centre. After meticulous planning and an investment of over $100,000 by Ben and Kahlia Britton, Edie embarked on her journey at the Mziki Private Game Reserve near Johannesburg, South Africa.

The emotional footage captures Edie gracefully stepping out of her crate and venturing onto the grassy plains, a sight that filled the Brittons with pride and a tinge of sadness. Mr Britton expressed their joy, stating, “To see her come out, knowing we’ve given her the best possible chance at the best possible life, we couldn’t be more proud.”

Edie’s upbringing was marked by a deep connection to the wild, nurtured by her parents, Duke and Emmy, under the care of the Brittons at their conservation centre in the NSW Hawkesbury region. With over 20 years of experience working with wild cats, the Brittons established the centre in 2016 to study and safeguard these magnificent creatures.

‘She had so much wild in her from the time she was born, it was the right thing to do.

‘The minute she stepped out of the crate she looked like she’d lived in Africa her whole life.’

The conservation centre shared a statement on social media following Edie’s release, which said the goal is now for additional cheetah to follow in her footsteps.

‘We are proud to announce that we have become the first organisation in Australia to return a captive-born cheetah back to the wilds of Africa,’ it said.

‘Our beautiful Edie has undergone a phased return to the wild, with plans carefully laid to ensure her success.

‘She began her preparations here at the Wild Cat Conservation Centre, undergoing fitness development, changes to her diet and support whilst she honed her predatory skills.

‘This phased rewilding allowed Edie to sharpen her wild instincts, improve her hunting skills to bring down predator-aware prey animals and develop her vigilance to co-exist with competing predators.’

As Edie ventures into her new life, the conservation centre aims to pave the way for more captive-born cheetahs to follow her lead, ensuring their successful reintegration into their natural habitat.

