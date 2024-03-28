During her chat at Monday’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit about women’s health, Halle Berry revealed she was misdiagnosed with an extreme STD.

After meeting the man of her dreams at age 54 (now partner, Van Hunt), Berry recalled severe pain after sex.

Upon visiting the doctor he told her she had one of the worst cases of herpes he’d ever seen! Berry and Hunt both got tested and surprising came back negative.

After further research, Berry explained, “I realized after the fact that is a symptom of perimenopause”.

It turns out what the doc thought was herpes, was pain caused from vaginal dryness.

“My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me, that’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform, I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.’”