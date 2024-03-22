Celebrities sometimes showcasing their relatable side can be refreshing, as seen in Drew Barrymore’s recent TikTok video.

The actress-turned-talk show host shared an impromptu home tour, participating in a trend featuring voices from Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast discussing the joy of staying in. Despite expectations of grandeur, Drew chose modest angles, earning praise for her authenticity.

Comments lauded her for presenting a homely atmosphere rather than a lavish showcase.

One TikTok user said “You give off the vibes of you bought your first apartment and you are still there 🥰 so wholesome and cute”

