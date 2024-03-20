A long-lost gem from Split Enz, titled “Murder,” has finally seen the light of day after 45 years, accompanied by a mesmerising new music video. The song, originally written and performed by Tim Finn, dates back to 1979 when it was played live during the band’s Frenzy era.

The captivating video, created by Peter Green in collaboration with Mark Goulding, features papier mâché puppets portraying the members of Split Enz, including Tim and Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, Noel Crombie, Malcolm Green, and Nigel Griggs.

“With Split Enz scattered to the enz of the earth we decided to go “old school” and replace the band members with puppets,” says Director Peter Green.

“We filmed it at the Enz Archives on Mt Dandenong 2 weeks ago and it’s time to release Split Enz “Murder” to the world”.

Despite the song’s live performances in 1979, it remained unreleased until now, making its debut alongside the visually stunning video project. Parts of “Murder” reportedly inspired another Split Enz track, “Fire Drill,” released as the B-side of “Six Months In A Leaky Boat” in 1982.

Green and Goulding dedicated months of effort to bring the video to life, culminating in its recent release to the delight of fans. Alongside the video, Green has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of this artistic endeavour, adding another layer of appreciation for enthusiasts of Split Enz’s iconic sound and style.

