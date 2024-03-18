Former Prime Minster Scott Morrison has been roasted after his farewell dinner was cancelled after reports of ‘low RSVP’s’.

The dinner was due to be held at Sydney’s Sutherland Shire this week but the event was postponed with no reschedule date after organisers received a disappointing lack of RSVP’s, according to The Age.

Invitees were told the event was postponed so the Liberal Party can focus on winning the Cook by-election on April 13.

After the news broke online, people were quick to roast the former PM on X, formerly known at Twitter, in some top quality entertainment.

Scott no friends pic.twitter.com/4bO4S5t9xq — Rachel Withers (@rachelrwithers) March 14, 2024

Scott Morrison's farewell party vibe. #auspol pic.twitter.com/79vYeux7iI — C h r i s 🏳️‍🌈 🏳 Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@ChrisHeHim1) March 15, 2024

Hosts of Channel 10’s The Project were quick to poke fun at the situation, with Aussie Comedian Rove McManus roasting Morrison for having no mates.

“You know what I love most about this, it’s literally Scotty no-mates” he said.

Watch the moment below.

